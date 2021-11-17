'Highlight Social Issues Without Belittling Others': Santhanam on Jai Bhim Controversy

Actor Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim, directed by Gyananavel, premiered on Amazon Prime Video and the film received appreciation both from politicians as well as people from the industry. Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was all praises for the film, which was based on a true event.

The movie, however, got into a controversy after it showed the late Vanniyar Sangam leader Kaduvetti Guru as the culprit in the movie. Similarly, the criticism arose over showing the Vanniyar symbol, Agni Kunda. Following the outrage, the scene was changed.

However, the Vanniyar Sangams and Pamagavans continue to protest against actor Suriya and condemn the movie. While many in the film industry have been vocally supporting Suriya, some are also commenting against him. In this case, actor Santhanam Jaypeem has commented on the controversy that one can speak loudly but not demean others.

Sabapathy, starring Santhanam, will release on November 19. On Wednesday, a press meet for the film was held in Chennai.

When Santhanam was asked about his opinion on the Jai Bhim controversy, he replied, “If we talk about Hindus, then our voice gets louder. But the same voices are suppressed when we talk about Christians. It is good to speak out, but we can do so without demeaning others. That is an unnecessary thing. Do not speak in such a way as to offend others. Cinema is about 2 hours of watching people of all religions and castes sharing the small screen together.

“While you should highlight social issues, you should not belittle others. That is a completely unnecessary thing. The youth should give out good messages to the society," the actor said.

“Movies should be a treat for those who spend 2 hours to forget their worries and come to the theatre to have some fun and relax," he added.

