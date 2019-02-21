LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops

Within minutes of the trailer, Twitter started getting flooded with hilarious memes based on the film.

Updated:February 21, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in Kesari.
The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film based on the battle of Saragarhi, Kesari, dropped on Thursday morning and made fans hail it for high thrill quotient. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, also has Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role. However, it seems not everyone liked it the way fans have.

Within minutes of the trailer, Twitter started getting flooded with hilarious memes based on the film.

Akshay has teamed up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie. Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies, Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January last year without the Sultan star.

Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world."

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has films like Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 in his kitty, while Parineeti will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi.

