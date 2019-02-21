English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Within minutes of the trailer, Twitter started getting flooded with hilarious memes based on the film.
Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in Kesari.
The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film based on the battle of Saragarhi, Kesari, dropped on Thursday morning and made fans hail it for high thrill quotient. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, also has Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role. However, it seems not everyone liked it the way fans have.
Here are some of them:
Akshay has teamed up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie. Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies, Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January last year without the Sultan star.
Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world."
Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has films like Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 in his kitty, while Parineeti will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi.
Money left in the account and number of days left in the month. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/i8rN4zCzF4— GRV (@MildlyClassic) February 21, 2019
People in your girl's DM vs People in your DM. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/zrCJ4Bq3BO— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jjworiginal) February 21, 2019
when a political person promises something— aditya yadav (@digitaladitya) February 21, 2019
me:
#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/Auo8R8Tymv
Govt. jobs applicants vs Govt. jobs in India. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/MMIoTZUXRl— Chirag (@igot10on10) February 21, 2019
Powerful dialogue from #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/hL4h5Af5AM— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 21, 2019
IPL Practice match crowd vs PSL final crowd. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/QYVHKJy1ej— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 21, 2019
When someone now tells Akshay Kumar that "21 din mein paise double hojaayenge"#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/A70B2aMWu4— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 21, 2019
