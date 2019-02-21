Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops

Money left in the account and number of days left in the month. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/i8rN4zCzF4 — GRV (@MildlyClassic) February 21, 2019

People in your girl's DM vs People in your DM. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/zrCJ4Bq3BO — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jjworiginal) February 21, 2019

when a political person promises something

me:

#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/Auo8R8Tymv — aditya yadav (@digitaladitya) February 21, 2019

IPL Practice match crowd vs PSL final crowd. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/QYVHKJy1ej — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 21, 2019

When someone now tells Akshay Kumar that "21 din mein paise double hojaayenge"#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/A70B2aMWu4 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 21, 2019

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film based on the battle of Saragarhi, Kesari, dropped on Thursday morning and made fans hail it for high thrill quotient. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, also has Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role. However, it seems not everyone liked it the way fans have.Within minutes of the trailer, Twitter started getting flooded with hilarious memes based on the film.Here are some of them:Akshay has teamed up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie. Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies, Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January last year without the Sultan star.Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world."Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has films like Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 in his kitty, while Parineeti will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi.