Hilary Duff Tests Positive for Delta Variant of COVID-19

American actress Hilary Duff has tested positive for the coronavirus delta variant. The actress took to her Instagram Stories a few days ago to share the news. The actress spoke about her symptoms and went on to mention that she is happy that she is at least vaccinated. As of now, her symptoms include no taste or smell, headache, sinus pressure, and brain fog.

The news has come only a few days after the diva began shooting for How I Met Your Father, which is a sequel to the much-loved show How I Met Your Mother. A couple of days ago, she had also shared a happy picture with the team of the show. Netizens too had showered their love abundantly on the post and had expressed excitement for the upcoming show in the comments. Captioning the post, the diva wrote, “Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment…” In the photo, she is wearing a black round-neck T-shirt which she has teamed up with a light brown skirt and a checkered shirt. To complete the look, she included a pair of earrings and stylish white boots.

How I Met Your Father is going to be a 10-episode comedy show, directed by Pam Fryman. In the show, Hilary is going to play the protagonist and narrator. The name of her character’s name is going to be Sophie. The plot of the show will revolve around Hilary telling her son the story of how she ended up meeting his father. The show is set in 2021 and will show Sophie and her bunch of close friends living in New York City. Francia Raisa, Valentina, Tom Ainsley, and Charlie are also part of the project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here