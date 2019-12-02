Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said his government is actively working on various proposals to set up a film city in the hill state.

Thakur made the statement in Manali near here after meeting Amitabh Bachchan the picturesque town, an official statement said.

The legendry actor is currently visiting Manali for the shooting of a film 'Brahamastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Read: Alia Bhatt Cries Inconsolably as She Talks About Sister Shaheen’s Battle with Depression

The chief minister met Bachchan in Manali circuit house for over half an hour during which he is believed to have discussed the prospect of developing a film city in the state.

The natural grandeur of Himachal Pradesh was attracting film-makers and the state was receiving various proposals for setting up the film city, Thakur, accompanied by his wife Sadhna Thakur, told reporters after meeting Big B.

The state government would provide all possible assistance to facilitate the film industry in the state, said the chief minister, adding there are several beautiful and ideal locations in the state for shooting films.

After the recent investors' meet in the state, the Himachal government has taken several steps, including the establishment of a single-window system for clearance of the film projects.

Earlier interacting with the chief minister, Amitabh Bachchan said Himachal has beautiful landscapes and the people here are very peace loving.

Thakur also honoured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor with Himachali caps, shawls and mementoes.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Trilogy to Cast Another Male Lead in Part 2?

The chief minister also listened to the grievances of the people during his visit to Manali.

Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, MLAs Kishori Lal and Surender Shourie, HPMC vice president Ram Singh, state BJP's Mahila Morcha president Dhaneshwari Thakur and MunicipalCouncil president Nina Thakur too were present on the occasion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.