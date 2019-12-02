Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Himachal Pradesh CM Meets Amitabh Bachchan in Manali, Says Govt Considering Proposals to Set up Film City in State

Amitabh Bachchan is currently visiting Manali for the shooting of his forthcoming film 'Brahamastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Himachal Pradesh CM Meets Amitabh Bachchan in Manali, Says Govt Considering Proposals to Set up Film City in State
Jai Ram Thakur (R), Amitabh Bachchan (L)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said his government is actively working on various proposals to set up a film city in the hill state.

Thakur made the statement in Manali near here after meeting Amitabh Bachchan the picturesque town, an official statement said.

The legendry actor is currently visiting Manali for the shooting of a film 'Brahamastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Read: Alia Bhatt Cries Inconsolably as She Talks About Sister Shaheen’s Battle with Depression

The chief minister met Bachchan in Manali circuit house for over half an hour during which he is believed to have discussed the prospect of developing a film city in the state.

The natural grandeur of Himachal Pradesh was attracting film-makers and the state was receiving various proposals for setting up the film city, Thakur, accompanied by his wife Sadhna Thakur, told reporters after meeting Big B.

The state government would provide all possible assistance to facilitate the film industry in the state, said the chief minister, adding there are several beautiful and ideal locations in the state for shooting films.

After the recent investors' meet in the state, the Himachal government has taken several steps, including the establishment of a single-window system for clearance of the film projects.

Earlier interacting with the chief minister, Amitabh Bachchan said Himachal has beautiful landscapes and the people here are very peace loving.

Thakur also honoured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor with Himachali caps, shawls and mementoes.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Trilogy to Cast Another Male Lead in Part 2?

The chief minister also listened to the grievances of the people during his visit to Manali.

Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, MLAs Kishori Lal and Surender Shourie, HPMC vice president Ram Singh, state BJP's Mahila Morcha president Dhaneshwari Thakur and MunicipalCouncil president Nina Thakur too were present on the occasion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram