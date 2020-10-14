Himani Shivpuri Returns to the Set of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Shares Video on Instagram

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has returned to the sets of the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan after being tested negative for Covid-19. She shared a video of her on Instagram.

She was heard saying, “Hi, this is my first day back to work. I’m back home. Thank you very much for your best wishes. I am totally ready to go on the set. See you on the set”. The caption of the post reads, “Back on the sets. Thank you God and your best wishes that I'm back on the sets.”

Himani also shared a happy picture from the sets as she was back in her character and wrote, “Back on my jhoola on the sets!”

A few weeks ago, the actress was admitted to Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai after she was tested positive for Covid-19. Later, she was quarantined at her home. She informed her fans about the same through a social media post which read, “Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested.”

The actress had been quite active on social media and kept sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram during her quarantine. She also shared a post thanking the doctors and Corona warriors for their endless effort in fighting the deadly warriors. Sharing the picture she wrote, “A big thank you to our Covid warriors, the hospital staff, am back in home quarantine! Thank you all for your positive wishes.”

Earlier, Himani spoke to Hindustan Times and said that how people are being careless towards the deadly virus despite an alarming rise in the COVID -19 cases. She said that she was very careful, masked, used sanitiser all the time and sanitise all surfaces, still she got COVID positive. She added that people need to be careful and not become complacent.