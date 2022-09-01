Himani Shivpuri Reveals She Was Forced to Work After Husband's Death: 'Felt Bad About Leaving My Child'

Himani Shivpuri is an exemplary actress known for her character roles in Bollywood films and Hindi soap operas like Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Raja, Khamoshi, Deewana Mastana, Bandhan to name a few. However, she suffered a huge setback when her husband Gyan Shivpuri passed away in 1995. Himani who was on the verge of quitting her acting career now opened up about the darkest phase of her life.

While talking to news agency IANS, the Biwi No 1 actress revealed, “Many times after my husband’s unexpected death, I seriously considered quitting acting. I wanted to give up everything because I used to feel bad about leaving my child at home to go to shows as a mother. Because we did not have much money, we had no choice but to work. I recall one event in Kolkata when I breastfed my child on the train.”

Himani made it on her own when she ventured into the entertainment industry. But she had her fair share of stress and struggles. The actress disclosed, “It is difficult to forget the stress and difficulty of those days, rushing to the restroom before performances to express the milk, so the costume didn’t get wet. The point is that women rarely have it easy, whether at home or work. But I learnt to never give up and always stand up against all the odds of life.”

Initially, the actress was not so keen on working in Bollywood. She had other plans for herself. But her selection in NSD(National School of Drama) changed everything for her. Himani stated, “After completing my post-graduation in organic chemistry, I was set to leave for the United States for advanced studies. Still, at the very same time, I got selected for National School of Drama(NSD). Everyone got annoyed when I told my family I wanted to go for NSD. Initially, I had a negative impression of Bollywood. I did not want to be in movies.”

She also added, “I believed that Bollywood was where actresses were expected to show themselves. I was content doing plays and theatre till I met my late husband, Gyan Shivpuri, who motivated me to do films. I began auditioning and felt grateful and fortunate to have worked in great classics such as ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, ‘Pardes’, and ‘Umrao Jaan’.”

Himani is currently enrolled in a popular Indian sitcom Happu Ki Ultan Paltan which is a spin-off of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. The actress essays the role of Katori ‘Amma’ Singh.

