Himansh Kohli is Angry Over 'Fake' and 'Nonsense' Post of Him Apologising to Ex Neha Kakkar

Actor Himansh Kohli has called out "a fake" video that shows him allegedly apologising to former girlfriend, singer Neha Kakkar, who is now married to Rohanpreet Singh.

Calling out the Instagram handle that shared the video, Himansh wrote, "I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. And who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What's more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post."

The actor had earlier congratulated Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on their wedding. In an interview with ETimes, Himansh said, "Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that."

Neha and Himansh had sort of confirmed their relationship on the sets of Indian Idol 10, which was co-judged by her. Last month, Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She has added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. Neha and Rohanpreet also released a song titled "Nehu da vyah" to celebrate their wedding.

Himansh made his debut with the TV series "Humse Hai Liife" in 2011, and entered Bollywood in 2014 with the film "Yaariyan" opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Since then he has been seen in films like "Sweetiee Weds NRI" and "Ranchi Diaries".