Himansh Kohli on Break-up with Neha Kakkar: Nobody Wanted to Know Real Story, I was Made the Villain

Himansh Kohli's personal life has been far more talked than his professional work. His break-up with singer Neha Kakkar made him a target of hate and trolls. While the Yaariyan actor kept mum on his side, he has finally opened up about the ugly phase.

In an interview, he cleared, "It wasn’t an ugly break-up from my side, but when speculations began, everything became ugly. That was one of the worst phases of my life. Today, things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media. That was when we had just split towards the end of 2018 and she had put up this post online."

Thing took an ugly turn for Himansh and he started facing backlash for the split.

Himansh further said, "Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front. At the end of the day though, we are human."

Neha Kakkar's sad posts on social media often drew her sympathy and flak for Himansh. The actor says even he felt like posting things but would hold back. "Mann mera bhi bahut karta tha ki main kuch kahoon, there were times when I would type things to post on social media, but I would decide to wait for some time, and a few hours later, I would change my mind because I felt this is the same person who I had loved, how can I say anything against her. That’s not my definition of love. I never even asked her why she was doing that to me, even though it hurt me very much," he shared.

Talking about the main reason behind the split, Himansh said that many things had happened but they both went their separate ways after reaching a mutual decision. he said, "It was her decision to move on in life and I respected that."

Himansh further said that he has not been in touch with Neha post the split and was focused on moving on. He is now looking forward to two movie projects and two music videos this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more