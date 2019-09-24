B-Town relationships can’t escape the shutterbugs and break ups also don’t stay behind closed doors either. Everything is out in the open for people to judge.

The much in love couple Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli parted ways just months after proclaiming their love for one another on TV in a singing reality show. This definitely raised a lot of eyebrows.

Now, it's been about nine months since Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli parted ways. While Neha always remained vocal about her breakup. She either wrote about her broken heart on social media or vented out her anger against Himansh in interviews by stating how he didn't deserve her time and that he would keep complaining of not being together.

However, Himansh had maintained a stoic silence over the whole issue for nine months, until today wherein he finally decided to reveal his side of the story.

In a small interaction with Hindustan Times, Himansh clarified that he holds no grudges against his ex-girlfriend and that he still respects Neha for all that she is. "Whatever happened has happened. I can't change it. I still respect and wish the best for her. In bad times, we don't stop respecting each other. She's a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. I just wish that she gets whatever she wants in life, and blessed with happiness and good health", he said.

On asking about whether he is open to working with Neha in future, Himansh added that he's definitely open to offers and will never say no to good work. "Why not? Why will I say no to good work? If good offers come, as a professional, I will definitely work with her. Our song Oh Humsafar(2018) was a huge hit. People still say nice things about it. So I'll never say no to working on an interesting project with Neha", said Himansh.

Now it’s to see how Neha reacts to Himansh's openness to reunite with her professionally.

