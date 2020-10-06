Himansh Kohli Reacts to Neha Kakkar's Wedding Rumours: 'I am Happy for Her'

Singer Neha Kakkar is reportedly getting married to Punjabi singer-actor Rohanpreet. While there has been no official announcement, the buzz is that the wedding will happen in October itself.

Neha has been linked to multiple men in the past - while it was said she was dating Indian Idol 10 host Aditya Narayan last year, it turned out to be a PR stunt. Before that, Neha and actor Himansh Kohli were said to be in a relationship, which ended in a nasty breakup that garnered much attention.

As Neha's wedding rumours surfaced, Himansh said that he wasn't aware of her relationship with Rohanpreet, but expressed happiness that she is moving on in life.

Himansh Kohli told TOI, "Well, if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that." When asked if he knows Rohanpreet, who Neha is rumoured to be getting married to, he said, "No, not really."

Himansh and Neha Kakkar were reportedly in a relationship for 4 years, from 2014 to 2018. There even starred in a music video together and Neha announced her love for Himansh on the reality show.

After their ugly breakup, Neha had revealed that she was in depression. However, Himansh claimed that he has always been her well-wisher. He said, "I don't know why all her cryptic posts were associated with me when I know for a fact that she wasn't referring to me. Those were all misconstrued and flew across the media left, right and centre for no reason. Besides, relationships and break-ups are a common part of life. Sometimes, two people after being together realise that they are not incompatible with each other. It happens and it happened."