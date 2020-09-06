Himansh Kohli Realised Stigmas Attached to Coronavirus After Testing Positive

Actor Himansh Kohli had recently taken to Instagram to announce that he had tested positive for Covid-19. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the stigma and misinformation related to the pandemic.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said that his relatives and friends had asked him not to get admitted to a hospital. “They got worried and even in my case they asked me to not get myself tested, or else authorities will lock me in a hospital with other severely sick patients and I won’t be able to meet my family for 14-15 days. But all this is untrue. In fact, I’m thankful to the authorities for helping and taking care of us. They don’t admit you unless you’re serious. All this made me realise the misconceptions and stigmas being attached to the virus,” he said.

He added that his friends who have recovered from Covid have been mistreated due to the disease. Many people ignore recovered Covid-19 patients in fear of contracting the infection.

Previously, Himansh had also written an Instagram post asking people to not believe stigma around the disease, "I have tested positive for #Covid19 and I'm on complete bed rest for the next 2 weeks. Please don't be careless about prevention, you'll wish every second that you weren't infected. Please take care of yourselves and your family and avoid all bogus stigmas attached to the disease."

The actor's parents and sister Disha have also tested positive for Covid-19. The family is currently under isolation in New Delhi.