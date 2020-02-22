Himansh Kohli Shares Insta Post with Cryptic Caption Slamming Neha Kakkar?

Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar’s romantic relationship, followed by their sour breakup, has been in the limelight lately. After Neha threatened Himansh not to use her name in interviews to gain sympathy, Himansh has shared a cryptic post on social media.

Himansh post is a picture of him in a beach in Dubai. He posted the pic with the caption, “The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are, and not what people think you are. – GoldieHawn.”

The post looks like a clear hint at Neha who had earlier slammed the Yaariyan actor, “Bhagwaan Ki Daya Se, By The Grace of God, I have Everything one wishes from Life. Really Really Happy that I’m living a Happiest Life and that’s because of Good Deeds, Good Karma! Log Jo Bhi Bura Bolte Hain Mere Baare Mein They’re nothing but FAKE AND JEALOUS and USING MY FAME to appear in News. Pehle bhi Use Kiya, Mere Peeche se bhi Use Kar Rahe Hain. Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me. Don’t Use My Name to get famous again. If I open My Mouth............. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! ⚠️ Stay Away from Me and My Name!!!!!!”

In an interview with Bombay Times on February 18, Himansh had opened up about his breakup with the singer. He shared that while it was not an ugly break up from his side, the speculations that followed made him look like a villain. “She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front,” Himansh said.

