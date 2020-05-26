MOVIES

Himansh Kohli Travels to New Delhi as Domestic Flight Services Resume in India

Actor Himansh Kohli travelled to be with his family in New Delhi as domestic flights resumed operations in India.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
Actor Himansh Kohli travelled to New Delhi from Mumbai to be with his family amid the coronavirus crisis. He boarded a plane on Tuesday as domestic flight operations resumed in the country after two months on Monday.

Himansh was seen taking precautionary measures while flying out from Mumbai. He wore a face mask and checked in via web as directed by the airport authorities. "We were asked to follow social distancing while queuing up at the airport’s gate. They checked our temperature and verified our ID. We had to show our printed boarding pass and get luggage tags from home. They also asked us to show the ‘safe’ certificate on the Aarogya Setu app. Some passengers also got medical certificates from their doctor," said Himansh.

Himansh added that on reaching New Delhi, his father came to pick him up at the airport but instead of hugging, he took a bath and they got the car sanitised. Now, as per procedure, Himansh will stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Check out Himansh's pic at the airport.

Earler, TV actor Parth Samthaan had also boarded a domestic flight from Mumbai and had shared his experience of travelling amid the Covid-19 scare.

Read: India Resumes Flight Services, Parth Samthaan Travels and Shares His Experience

