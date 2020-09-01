Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s Latest Music Video Will Be the Last AsiManshi Project, Here’s Why

Since they appeared in Bigg Boss 13, contestants Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have received lots of love from their fans. The couple has been nicknamed AsiManshi and their much-talked about chemistry has also made waves in the music videos they did together.

However, following an unsavoury spat with Asim fans, Himanshi avowed that their recent collaboration will be their last project together. This came shortly after Asim fans started calling out Himanshi, claiming that she is using Asim to bag projects. Many also said things in bad taste asserting that although they did not like the duo’s pairing, they will continue to support Asim.

Not to back down from haters, Himanshi hit back at the online trolls saying creating an unnecessary ruckus is not the way to show loyalty. She further said that they should not add to Asim’s stress and spread positivity instead of negativity.

Himanshi went on to say that she can’t reveal but Asim is going through a lot and he is in pain. To this, a fan of Asim alleged that he is happy with his fans and Himanshi is the reason behind his unhappiness.

Soon, she tagged the fan page in her tweet and wrote, “Oh really sach koso door hai, chalo main aj se Asim se door hu, last asimanshi project tha. Enjoy.”

Oh really sach koso door hai ....chalo main aj se asim se door hu .........last asimanshi project tha 😊enjoy — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

@imrealasim is happy with his fans but ab lag raha usko pain sirf tum de rahi ho don't try control him give him some space And we Asim Squad Love him more then u attention seeker pic.twitter.com/awuTsphupd — ♡ˢᵃʲⁱᵈ♡ (@_sajid007) August 31, 2020

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestants recently worked together for a song titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. The track sung by Arijit Singh with music by Amaal Mallik released on August 10.

Earlier, the BB13 runner-up teamed up with his girlfriend for two music videos. The duo first paired for the single titled Kalla Sohna Nai, sung by Neha Kakkar. Their second on-screen pairing was in Khayaal Rakhya Kar, which released amid lockdown.