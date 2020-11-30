Himanshi Khurana Blasts 'Shameless' Kangana Ranaut for Likening Farmers' Protests to Shaheen Bagh

As the farmers’ protests have raged across the country against new farm bills, actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted that the Centre should not allow "anti-national elements" to take advantage and "create another Shaheen Bagh riots".

The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to Delhi. Reacting to the protests, Kangana tweeted, "Shame... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully, government won’t allow anti-national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for bloodthirsty vultures and tukde gang...” (sic)

Now, Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana has slammed Kangana by condemning her "manipulative" statement. Himanshi has alleged that Kangana is trying to shift the focus from the main topic by talking about riots in her tweet and likening farmers' protests to Shaheen Bagh.

In a series of tweets, Himanshi also called out Kangana for making "a false claim" about the 82-year-old Bilkis from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protests.

Punjabi pyaar or izzat krna jante hai chinna bhi jante hai #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #kisaanektazindabaad #shamlesskangna — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 30, 2020

Agar is in buzurg aurat ne paise lie hai bheed me shamil hone k .......... app ne kitne paise lie Sarkar ko defend krne ke .....@KanganaTeam #shamelesskangna #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #kisaanektazindabaad pic.twitter.com/NSHqFjexh4 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 30, 2020

Kangana had tweeted a picture claiming that the ‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’ was also present at the farmers' protests and was available for hire to make appearances in protests for "Rs 100". Bilkis Bano became the face of the anti-CAA-NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh. She was also featured on BBC’s ‘100 Women of 2020’.

However, Kangana was slammed for sharing "fake" news on social media, following which she deleted the tweet.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesting farmers have stayed put at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border and Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). Surendra Yadav, Joint CP, Northern Range, Delhi, said on Monday morning that the situation is peaceful and under control. "We are in contact with them (farmers). Our objective is to maintain law and order. We have deployed enough force," he added.