Himanshi Khurana Claims Somebody was Trying to Hack Her Twitter Account

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has claimed that somebody was tampering with her Twitter account. The 28-year-old actress took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai ......... ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity......thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye. (Somebody is fiddling with my Twitter account. What will happen by this? So much of insecurity. But still thank you that you are spending so much time on hacking my account)”.

The actress further tweeted, “Bewajah hate faila rahe ho .... ye btao ab sukoon mila k nahi”

Himanshi has continued to hog the limelight even after her stint with the Bigg Boss show. Recently, Himanshi and her BB co-contestant Asim Riaz’s featured in a music video Kalla Sohna Nai. The track is sung by Neha Kakkar and its music is given by Rajat Nagpal. The lyrics were penned by Babbu.

Meanwhile, Asim has also featured in another music video along with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The Holi track, which is a recreated version of the song Mere Angne Mein, was sung by Neha Kakkar. The track follows the theme of time-travelling.

