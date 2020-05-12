MOVIES

Himanshi Khurana Clarifies Rumours of Unfollowing Jassie Gill on Social Media Due to Shehnaaz Gill

Himanshi Khurana Clarifies Rumours of Unfollowing Jassie Gill on Social Media Due to Shehnaaz Gill

Himanshi Khurana said that she has not unfollowed Jassie Gill on social media after his collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
After Jassie Gill collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for his upcoming song Keh Gayi Sorry, rumours about Himanshi Khurana unfollowing the former on social media started doing the rounds. Now, Himanshi has clarified that she never followed the singer on social media.

"Follow, Unfollow; What is the ruckus behind all this. First, do your homework, I have rarely followed any Punjabi or Indian celebrities. I don't believe in this 'online rishte'. I have never followed him, then how will I unfollow him? Also, I am not free at all to keep an eye on what is going on in social media. I don't know who is following whom, who is commenting on whose posts and so on. I made promotional TikTok on Jassi's previous song owing to our good friendly relations (sic)," Himanshi wrote in a tweet.

"I still called @jassiegill he said, 'muje random call aaya media house se, they asked about this, I even don’t know wt happened. They modified my statement and published.' Following unfollowing someone is not a proof of any Relation(sic)," she added.

Himanshi and Shehnaaz have been in the news for their enmity for quite a time now. However, during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, they had decided to let go of their bitter past and became friends.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing lockdown, Shehnaaz and Jassie are unable to shoot for their music video. Therefore, they are releasing the lyrical video of the song until things get normal.

