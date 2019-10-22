Himanshi Khurana Denies Entering Bigg Boss 13 as Wild Card, Says 'This Wouldn't Work for Me'
Himanshi Khurana took to social media to quash all rumours of her entering 'Bigg Boss 13' house as wild card contestant. Read below for details.
Image: Himanshi Khurana/ Instagram
Amidst reports doing rounds that Himanshi Khurana could join Bhojpuri actor- singer Khesari Lal Yadav, Hussain Kuwajerwala and evicted contestant Koena Mitra as wild card contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13, the former has denied participation in the reality show.
Read: Hussain Kuwajerwala to Enter Bigg Boss 13 as Wild Card Contestant: Report
Himanshi took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans as she wrote, "From last few days rumours were doing round that I was going to Bigg Boss 13. So here is an official announcement from me. I am not going in Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and I want to clear many things with my audience and national media."
She continued, "First of all, I had a meeting with Bigg Boss team. They want me as a contestant over there for the show. But since their rules are against my values, I had avoided participation in the show. But now their rules have changed and they want me as wild card contestant, but I am jam packed with my schedule."
Himanshi continued further and denied participation in Bigg Boss 13 in so many words. Check out her Instagram post in the matter here:
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Evicted from Salman Khan's Show, Calls His Journey Unpredictable
Bigg Boss 13 has been full of known faces for this season, as compared to its previous one which had commoners as well. The clashing point of views, clashing personalities and overdose of drama can be seen brewing inside the house, much like in any other season of the show.
During recent eliminations, Paras Chhabra and Abu Malik were nominated for eviction. Later, host Salman Khan announced that Paras was safe and that it was Abu Malik who got eliminated.
Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 21 Written Updates: Paras Feels Salman is Picking on Him, Abu Malik Evicted
