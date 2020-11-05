Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Her Karva Chauth Look, Gets Best Compliment from Beau Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are going strong together. The two met for the first time during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, where they also fell in love with each other and declared their feelings on national television.

Even though the rumours about their breakup keep hitting the headlines, the two always seem unfazed by them. In the wee hours of Friday, Himanshi took to Instagram to treat fans with her Karva Chauth look. It's unclear whether Himanshi kept the Karva Chauth fast, too. Needless to say, Asim was mesmerised by her beauty. The model, who hails from Kashmir, commented, "You look stunning, Himanshi."

Himanshi also shared a video in which she is getting mehndi applied on her hands, with all her friends around having a jolly time. While the song, ‘Din Shagna Da’ plays in the background and her friends tease her.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana completed one year of togetherness on November 3. Himanshi had shared a video from Mohali wherein she was seen celebrating the day by cutting a cake with a couple's bobblehead on it. She shared another picture of a cake with red roses and Asimanshi written on it. Asim, too, shared the same image on his Instagram's story.