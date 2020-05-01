MOVIES

Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring; Fans Wonder If Asim Riaz Popped The Question Already

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz first time met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
Himanshi Khurana's fans have gone into an overdrive after she shared a picture of a massive diamond ring on her Instagram. Taking to her Instagram Story, the Punjabi singer gave fans a sneak-peek into her diamond studded ring, which left fans wondering if her boyfriend, Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has popped the question to her already.

WhatsApp_Image_2020-04-30_at_5_53_42_PM__2020-4-30-13-41-29_original

Asim and Himanshi were recently seen onscreen for a song. The Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds featured in the music video of Neha Kakkar's song, "Kalla sohna hai" and received immense love from their fans.

After coming out of the house, the couple was seen spending time with each other. From going on coffee dates to enjoying late night drives, Asim and Himanshi were inseparable.

The two first time met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Himanshi was in a 9-year-old relationship with beau Chow. She revealed it before entering the house. Host Salman Khan informed Asim that Himanshi’s boyfriend called their engagement off after what the latter saw their proximity on the show. Salman even told Asim that Himanshi is his responsibility now and he should promise to take care of her.

