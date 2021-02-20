Himanshi Khurana Gets Engaged to Asim Riaz? Actress Shares Photo of Heart-shaped Diamond Ring

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been inseparable ever since they first met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Even though the couple is taking their relationship slow, rumours about their impending wedding often hit the headlines. A while back, Himanshi shared a picture of a huge diamond rock on her Instagram Story alongside a caption that read ‘Uiiii,' and we wonder if Asim gifted the beautiful ring to the actress-singer. It may be noted that Himanshi is a huge fan of diamonds and often gifts expensive jewellery to herself. In the photo, Himanshi flaunts her new diamond heart-shaped ring which is placed in the box of Tiffany & co.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most adored couples in the Indian reality television world. Both Himanshi and Asim's Instagram feeds are full of their pictures with each other which can give anyone and every one major couple goals.

Recently, talking about their impending marriage rumours, Himanshi said, "Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (People would doubt our relationship earlier and now they are making these speculations). We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other."

"Hamari communities aur religion alag hain (Asim and my community and religion are different). Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time,” Himanshi told Hindustan Times.