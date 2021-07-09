Himanshi Khurana Gives Befitting Reply When Asked About Working with Transgenders

Two years back, Himanshi Khurana participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won our hearts with her charm and candid nature. Since then, she hasn’t looked back and is only expanding her career and experimenting with different avenues. The actress is known for her activeness on social media platforms and keeps in touch with her fans. She recently conducted a Q&A session on Instagram Stories and urged people to ask her anything they want to know. The questions were pretty interesting and even more honest were her responses to these queries.

The diva opened up about both her personal and professional life, giving fans a glimpse into her plans. From sharing about her future projects with beau Asim Riaz to giving a humorous yet sassy reply to a fan who asked her to get married quickly. After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she appeared in many music videos, mostly alongside Asim Riaz. The couple have done four music videos together — Afsos Karoge, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Kalla Sohna Nai. Himashi and Asim met in the Bigg Boss house and were drawn to each other. One thing led to another and the two started dating and have been madly in love since then.

During her Q&A session, one of her fans questioned her about working with transgender people. To this she said that there’s no law that states that one can’t work with transgenders and entertainment industry is the only industry that doesn’t discriminate on the basis of gender. They have to do some work as no one else offers them an opportunity to earn. Himanshi also opened up about working with boyfriend, she revealed that there are four songs on the way. Himanshi made the session really interactive and her humour added to the fun vibe of the interaction.

