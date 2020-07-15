Himanshi Khurana Not Feeling Well, Undergoes Test for Coronavirus

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and model-actress Himanshi Khurana is not feeling well from last two days and has taken test for Covid-19, she shared on social media. The reports of her coronavirus test are awaited and Himanshi said that she will share the news, whatever it may be, on social media.

Will share the reports.. https://t.co/BhPH7H7JLL — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 15, 2020

Many TV and Bollywood actors and their families have tested coronavirus positive in the last week. The latest actress to share the news of her positive Covid-19 test result and treatment was Shrenu Parikh, who was detected for the infection in Vadodara, Gujarat.

On Sunday, Parth Samthaan had tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently shooting on his daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay was stopped and the actor went into self quarantine. Before that Bollywood's Bachchan family faced corona threat as Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus. Anupam Kher's mother Dulari and some members of of the Kher family have also tested positive for the infection.

On the work front, Himanshi and Punjabi actor Yuvraaj Hans have recently featured in the video of the song Bazaar by Punjabi singer Afsana Khan. Before that, Himanshi was part of Tamasha song video, which is from singer-composer Marshall Sehgal. The video stars Himanshi with Rony Singh. The song was shot in Armenia before lockdown.