Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Battling Depression After Bigg Boss 13, Says 'It Took Me Two Years To...'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana recently made an appearance on Preeti Simoes' popular Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan. During the interaction, Himanshi spilled the beans about the terrible mental health challenges she faced post-Bigg Boss 13. She revealed that she “suffered" so much that it took her almost two years to come out of it. “When I went into the Bigg Boss house, everybody thought that this was life-changing, but that was not the reality, " said the actress and added, “I went into depression because of the negativity in the house. I suffered so much that it took me almost two years to come out of it."

She further revealed that after the end of Bigg Boss 13, she encountered a very difficult time. “I went into severe depression after Bigg Boss, which started affecting my heart," said Himanshi and added that she used to get panic attacks before going to events and shoots. She even faced a “heart issue" while she was dancing at Afsana Khan's wedding and was rushed to the hospital. Only one of her close friends knew about it, she added.

The singer concluded, “Working on the reality show was not such a good experience in my life and caused depression." It took her a long to recuperate and reconstruct her life again. She is still healing from it. On the other hand, when host Sonam Bajwa asked Himanshi to explain her rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz in one word, she answered, “He is very dedicated to his work."

The show's host Sonam Bajwa engages in lively discussions about their personal and professional life with well-known figures from the Punjabi film and music industry as well as with those who have Punjabi ancestry.

Himanshi rose to fame after taking part in the contentious and popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Himanshi Khurana has appeared in numerous music videos, in addition to Punjabi films. Recently, she was seen rapping in her music album Pinjra alongside Asim Riaz, for which the former has lent her melodious voice. She was previously seen in the song Challa.

