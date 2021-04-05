Himanshi Khurana Reveals Why She is Jealous of Boyfriend Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana in a recent interview revealed that she is jealous of contestant, boyfriend Asim Riaz. She also talked about their marriage plans.

In an interview with Times Of India, Himanshi said, “I sometimes get jealous because my mom forgets to message me but Asim and she talk daily on messages. Asim’s niece is very fond of me and she sends me voice notes. She loves my style and keeps messaging about gowns, lehengas. She is always in touch with me."

She further said that Asim has just started working full-fledged and it is time for him to grow and excel. So right now they are not thinking about marriage. She is also working round the clock and have some amazing offers. Getting married means they will have to give time to each other.

Himanshi and Asim first time met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.