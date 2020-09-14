Himanshi Khurana Shares Heartbroken Poetry, Fans Wonder If All is Well Between Her and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz has often been in limelight for their chemistry. This time what has grabbed the eyeballs is Himanshi’s Instagram story that left their fans wondering if everything is not fine in their love paradise.

Himanshi has been sharing a series of heartbroken poetries on her Instagram story. A few days ago she wrote, “Chup hu magar kamzor nahin, Hum jaante the tootega magar waada haseen tha.” Now, she shared another post with the song, "They don't love you like I love you."

A few days ago Asim’s fans accused Himanshi and claimed that whatever she has achieved in her life is all because of Asim. Following which, Himanshi tweeted that her upcoming project will be the last one with beau Asim. Replying to one of the trolls, Himanshi wrote, “Oh really sach koso door hai... chalo main aj se asim se door hu... last asimanshi project tha... enjoy (Far from the truth... I'll stay away from Asim from now onwards. It was last AsiManshi project)”

Oh really sach koso door hai ....chalo main aj se asim se door hu .........last asimanshi project tha 😊enjoy — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi were recently seen in a music album Afsos Karoge by Stebin Ben. The video was released online on September 3. This is Asim and Himanshi's fourth music video together.

Last month, the duo were featured in Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam sung by Arijit Singh. They were also seen romancing in Kalla Sohna Nai by Neha Kakkar and Khayal Rakhya Kar by Preetinder.