Himanshi Khurana Shares Nostalgic Post for Her ‘Minions’ Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai on Friendship Day

Bigg Boss 13 saw singer Himanshi Khurana for a brief period as a contestant on the reality show. She became very close to her fellow contestants Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Fathak), and Vishal Aditya Singh. On the occasion of International Friendship Day, she shared a post dedicated to all of them in a nostalgic way. Taking a trip down the memory lane, Himanshi reminisced about some special moments she shared with her friends in the BB house.

Himanshi took to her Instagram stories to upload several throwback photos giving a peek into her favourite memories with her buddies. Fans also got to see some of the never-seen-before visuals from Himanshi and her reunions and get-togethers.

She wished a 'Happy Friendship Day' to her beloved minions with a post on Instagram which consisted of rare images and videos.

Rashami Desai soon replied in the comments saying, “Yes baby!.”

Meanwhile, Himanshi is currently gearing for her third collaboration with Asim. They are shooting for a song by Arijit Singh. The duo has worked on two music videos, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Kalla Sohna Nai.