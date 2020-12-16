Himanshi Khurana Shares Unseen Pictures from Birthday Celebration with Asim Riaz and Friends

Punjabi actress-singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana recently took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures from her birthday celebration on November 27 in Dubai. In the pictures, Himanshi's boyfriend and Bigg Boss housemate Asim Riaz can also be seen. Along with Asim there are a few close friends of Himanshi posing in the picture.

Earlier, Himanshi and Asim had taken to their respective Instagram handles and shared a couple picture on the former's birthday from the celebrations.

A few days ago, Himanshi had taken to Instagram and shared a video of herself unwrapping the gifts she had received from her fans on her birthday. "Just a small depiction of the love that my fan family sent on my birthday.Sorry for the late post, but I can’t be more grateful to you all, and can never thank you guys enough (sic)," she wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

The Punjabi actress also gifted herself a diamond ring on her birthday. Captioning the photo she wrote, “Birthday gift for myself.”

Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. They last appeared in Afsos Karoge. Before Afsos karoge, the two featured together in music videos of the Arijit Singh song Dil ko maine di kasam, Preetinder’s Khyaal rakhya kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla sohna nai.