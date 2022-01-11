Himanshi Khurana Slams Geeta Kapur for Commenting on Umar Riaz's 'Rozi Roti': 'This Is Not Done'

Umar Riaz became the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house this week. The eviction came after he was seen involved in a physical fight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. During the episode of Weekend ka Vaar, choreographer Geeta Kapur made an appearance and had said that Umar’s “inherent” aggression is not good for his career as a surgeon.

Responding to Geeta’s comments made on the show, Umar tweeted, “You have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behaviour in a reality show and judged me. My reaction has always been an action towards me which you failed to understand.” Umar termed Geeta’s comments “unfortunate” since she tried to “demean” him on national television just to set a narrative about him.

@geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behaviour in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. Its so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv jus to set a narrative about me.— Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) January 9, 2022

Umar’s eviction, certainly left fans divided and even former contestant Rajiv Adatia shared his views through an Instagram Live on Monday. The live session also featured actress Himanshi Khurana who expressed her disappointment over Umar’s profession being targeted by the Bollywood choreographer. Himanshi mentioned that it was not right on Geeta’s part to comment on someone’s bread and butter.

“I feel everyone in the show at some or the other point has got physical but it was never highlighted. What I felt bad the most about was when Umar’s profession was targeted. He is going to come out and continue with his profession and to comment on someone’s ‘Rozi roti’, is not done. It demotivates the other person and being called a violent doctor, I would never get treated by you, I felt that was a bit too harsh. I felt it was not right,” Himanshi said.

Adatia slammed Tejasswi Prakash and said she could have at least waited for some time before she bad-mouthed Umar soon after his eviction. Tejasswi accused Umar of bad-mouthing her, to which Adatia said, “Oh hello, Umar did not have that much time to b**ch about you. He had better things to do in the house.” Adatia added that Tejasswi should have been more conscious of the fact that her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra was emotional since his best friend was evicted. Instead of comforting him and consoling, she chose to talk ill about Umar.

A very true and on the point conversation on 🐍 TEJABetween @TheRajivAdatai and @realhimanshi on insta liveSee this👇#UnfairEvictonOfUmar PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/hGkGka6Nwd — Yash ( proud of you Dr. UMAR RIAZ ) (@UmarRiazfan__) January 9, 2022

Adatia went on to say that Umar had defended Tejasswi a lot of times during the show and he even made her the first VIP of the house. The model mentioned that since Tejasswi is such a good actor, she could at least have pretended to be sad and cried a little on Umar’s eviction but instead, she was entertaining Rakhi’s egg and bread distribution.

