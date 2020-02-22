Himanshi Khurana Slams Sidharth Shukla for His Comment on Her Relationship with Ex-boyfriend

Punjabi Singer and actress Himanshi Khurana, who has been making headlines for her alleged romantic association with former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, has slammed Sidharth Shukla for his comments on her relationship with an ex-boyfriend Chow.

It was during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on the show when Sidharth had passed a personal remark on Himanshi’s relationship with her beau of 9 years, Chow. While Himanshi was still in a committed relationship with him when she entered the show, her closeness with Asim was loved by many fans. Post her eviction, she tweeted about separating with Chow and extended her support to Asim.

Expressing her disappointment for the Balika Vadhu actor, Himanshi said in an interview, “Everyone said Sidharth Shukla was a very logical person, but he said so many nasty things about me. His fans say he never b****y about anyone but everyone has heard what all he said about me during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He doesn't know what all I went through during my breakup. I was hospitalized but still I was managing my work, personal life, Bigg Boss and Asim.”

She added, “I was handling social media trolling also. I am proud of myself how I have handled the situation and myself. I don't care what he thinks about me. He should focus on how to behave with girls rather than judging relationship. He should try to be nice and polite to girls rather than talking ill about me. For me Asim matters and he was defending me.”

Himanshi also entered the Bigg Boss house for a brief period as part of the connection week where she came in to support Asim.

