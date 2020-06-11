Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Chooda, Mangalsutra Bracelet In New Pic; Fans Wonder If She Married Asim

Ever since Himanshi Khurana shared pictures of herself flaunting a massive diamond ring, fans have been wondering if her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and doting boyfriend Asim Riaz finally popped the question to her.

Now, Himanshi has once again sent her fans into a tizzy as she posted a picture of herself sporting mangal sutra bracelet and chooda. While the actress-singer has not confirmed anything yet, these posts have left fans wondering if she tied the knot with Asim amid the nationwide lockdown. While a section of fans have been asking questions, others have been showering her with blessings and love in the comments section.

"Have you got married?" asked one fan. While another user commented, "May God give you and Asim sir more and more success in life."

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most adored couple in the Indian reality television world. Both Himanshi and Asim's Instagram feeds are full of their pictures with each other which can give anyone and everyone major couple goals. The two recently came together for a new music video, titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

The two first time met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Himanshi was in a 9-year-old relationship with beau Chow. She revealed it before entering the house. Host Salman Khan informed Asim that Himanshi’s boyfriend called their engagement off after what the latter saw their proximity on the show. Salman even told Asim that Himanshi is his responsibility now and he should promise to take care of her.