Himanshi Khurana Tests Covid-19 Positive, Sister Shares Unseen Childhood Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput

Punjabi singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 after she participated in a protest against the farm bills passed by Parliament recently.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington of Game of Thrones fame are expecting their first child.

Esha Gupta has confirmed that she is in a committed relationship with a mystery man.

Nehha Pendse was reported to be taking Saumya Tandon's place in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. However, Neha has denied the reports of stepping into Saumya's shoes in the hit TV show.

Shweta Singh Kirti on Sunday walked down the memory lane and treated Sushant Singh Rajput's fans with one of his childhood pictures.

