Himanshi Khurana Throws Surprise Birthday Party for Boyfriend Asim Riaz, See Pics

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have time and again given us major relationship goals. The duo has been inseparable ever since they first met on Bigg Boss 13. On Asim’s 28th birthday, Himanshi planned a surprise party for her main man. The actress-singer shared a series of photos and videos from the low-key bash on Monday midnight. In one of the videos, shared by Himanshi on her Instagram stories, Asim was all smiles as he cut his birthday cakes. The couple was joined by their close friends. Take a look at the pictures:

In November, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana celebrated a year of togetherness with a cake and love-filled picture.

While Asim had fallen head over heels with Himanshi who had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Himanshi and Asim have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. They last appeared in Afsos Karoge. Before that, the two featured together in music videos of the Arijit Singh song Dil ko maine di kasam, Preetinder’s Khyaal rakhya kar and Neha Kakkar’s Kalla sohna nai.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz is back with his second rap song, Sky High. His first composition, titled Back To Start, was a hit with more than 11 million views. On July 8, he shared the first poster of the music video to announce his upcoming song. On July 11, he posted the teaser of Sky High, revealing that it features his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana and brother Umar Riaz.

The full song will be out today on Asim’s official YouTube channel.

