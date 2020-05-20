Himanshi Khurana Turns Her House Into Runway for 'Quarantine Fashion Show', Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 fame and singer-actress Himanshi Khurana has posted a video on social media in which she walks around her house pretending it to be a runway for fashion models. Her idea for a 'quarantine fashion show' is winning over netizens, who seem pretty impressed with Himanshi's dedication and hard work in executing the idea wit finesse.

Himanshi dons various glamorous outfits in her runway video. From ethnic attires, to mini dresses to glamorous slit gowns and other outfits, Himanshi gives a glimpse of her impeccable sartorial choices and love for clothes in this professional fashion video shot at home.

The video is edited to show a couple of audiences reacting to Himanshi's outfits as well. Check out the latest clip posted by Himanshi which is being loved by many of her fans. The video is posted with the caption, "So, here it is... Quarantine Fashion Show 2020 with me and my team (sic)."

On the work front, Himanshi was last seen in music video Kalla Sohna Nai with Asim Riaz. It became very popular among fans with almost 64 million views on the music label's official YouTube handle. Himanshi caught public eye after her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where her bonding with Asim was loved by fans. It also led the duo getting the moniker #Asimanshi.

