Himanshi Khurana, Yuvraaj Hans Star in Tragic Punjabi Song Bazaar

After stepping out of the Bigg Boss house, several contestants of Season 13, including Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana, have been appearing in popular music videos. After acting in a video with Asim Riaz, Himanshi has now starred with actor-singer Yuvraaj Hans in the video of the song Bazaar by Punjabi singer Afsana Khan.

The song is composed by Gold Boy and written by Abeer. "This song is so close to my heart. The lyrics and composition is so well done, it hits all the right notes. And, it was really amazing to see the video come together in the end," said Afsana.

Himanshi, who has appeared in many Punjabi music videos, including the B Praak and Jaani's heartbreak hit 'Mann Bharrya', finds Afsana's voice beautiful.

"The song itself is a journey and we loved shooting for it a lot. Working with Yuvraaj Hans was a lot of fun. Hope the audience receives the song well," said Himanshi. She posted about the song's release on Instagram.

The song features Yuvraaj as a cheating husband. Himanshi plays his doting wife who is heartbroken when she finds out about his infidelity. Watch the full video here: