Himanshi Khurana’s Birthday Gift is a Proof That She Believes in Self-love

Self-love and self-pampering is always a great idea. It not only helps you in feeling better about yourself, but is also a phenomenal way to do the things that you have been meaning to do for a long time. A part of self-pampering and self-love is giving gifts to yourself. Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana exactly did that on the occasion of her birthday.

The Punjabi actress got herself a stunning diamond ring. Himanshi has shared a selfie in which she is seen posing with her birthday gift to self. The actress is dressed in a black top which has a white stripes on the shoulder. Himanshi has also done light make-up to enhance her look and put glitter nail polish.

Captioning the photo she wrote, “Birthday gift for myself.” As one would expect, her fans flooded the comments section in no time with heart and fire emojis. Many extended their birthday greetings in the comments, while others went on to write things like, ‘Stunning’, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Gorgeous’, ‘wow’, ‘amazing’ etc. Quite a few users have also mentioned that her eyes look gorgeous in the photo.

Himanshi celebrated her special day on November 27. This year, her boyfriend Asim Riaz and her friends planned a surprise party for her at midnight. She shared various pictures from her delightful party. In one of the videos that she has shared from the day, Himanshi can be seen getting emotional while hugging one of her friends. In the background, her other friends can be heard singing the birthday song.

The actress wore a stunning dark blue thigh cut dress with a pair of heels. Meanwhile, Asim, on the other hand, wore black from top to toe. The duo have also shared a beautiful couple photo from the day on their respective insta handles.

In July this year, there were speculations that Asim and Himanshi had broken up. However, the rumours were put to rest when Asim called Himanshi’s performance in the song Bazaar ‘lit.’ Himanshi had quote-tweeted a news story about the same and asked everyone to stop predicting that something wrong had happened between the two.