Himanshi Khurana's Stunning Selfie With Boyfriend Asim Riaz Breaks The Internet; See Here

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz recently came together for another music video, titled Khyaal Rakha Kar. Presented by Desi Music Factory, the song was sung by Preet Inder. This was the couple’s second music video together, after Kalla Sohna Nai, which released in March this year.

The Punjabi songstress, on Friday, took to her official social media handle to share a charming selfie of her and Asim. The picturesque frame has Asim dressed in a maroon shirt, and Himanshi in a yellow traditional outfit, posing with beautiful floating clouds in the background.

On June 5, Asim dropped the first official look of the new single titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar. In the poster, we saw a smiling Asim putting bangles over Himanshi’s wrist while she glanced at him. In another teaser, Asim was holding a red veil over Himanshi’s head as the two looked lost in each other’s eyes.

Sharing the post, Asim wrote, “After the success of #KallaSohnaNai we’re back with #khyaalRakhyaKar out on 10th June. Beautifully sung by @preetindermusic ft. Me & @iamhimanshikhurana (sic.)”

The official video of the single Khyaal Rakhya Kar released on June 10. Asim shared it with fans on Instagram last week. He wrote, #KhyaalRakhyaKar out now go watch & let us know ? did you like it ?”

Asim and Himanshi fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While they started off as good friends, Asim was always vocal about his feelings for her. However, she was engaged to someone else outside the show at the time.