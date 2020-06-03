Himanshi Khurrana's Posts Worry Asim Riaz's Fans, Nawazuddin's Estranged Wife Slams His Family

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most adored couple in the Indian reality television world. Both Himanshi and Asim's Instagram feeds are full of their pictures with each other which can give anyone and everyone major couple goals. However, Himanshi has been sharing a lot of cryptic posts lately, which has left her and Asim's fans wondering if all is not well between the couple.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece has filed a sexual harassment complaint against his brother at the Jamia police station in Delhi, according to a report by Times of India. The actor's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has reacted to the news, saying, "This is just the beginning."

A day after it was reported that Dipika Kakar has been approached for the lead role in Naagin 5, a picture, touted as the first poster of the new season, has gone viral on social media. Fans were quick to react on the picture, with many requesting the makers of Naagin 5 to cast popular TV actress Hina Khan in the lead.

Social media has mined an old picture featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan with sister Karisma and son Taimur. The utterly delightful throwback shows a cute Taimur giggling away in the arms of his doting mother while aunt Karisma is all smiles.

The iconic 'Palat' scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan's Raj and Kajol's Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that is etched in the audience's memory to-date is actually copied from a Hollywood film. A similar sequence was found in the 1993 political action thriller, In the Line of Fire! directed by Wolfgang Petersen.

