Himanshi Splits with Fiance for Bigg Boss 13's Asim, Ekta Kapoor Brings Love Story of Lesbian Couple

In the family special week of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz was informed that Himanshi Khurrana has split with her fiance for him. Also, Ekta Kapoor shared the teaser of 'A Married Woman', an unconventional love story of a lesbian couple.
Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurrana has parted ways with her fiance and is waiting outside for Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi informed Asim. He conveyed the message to the contestant during his current stay in the "Bigg Boss" house as part of the show's "family week" special.
Ekta Kapoor has piqued the curiosity of the audience by sharing the teaser of her upcoming digital project, A Married Woman. Starring Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra, the series is based on Manju Kapur's book about a middle-class Delhi woman with kids and a loving husband, who gets into an unconventional relationship with a younger woman. The book is set against the backdrop of Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.
Last year on Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan accepted his relationship with Natasha Dalal. Since then there have been reports that the two might tie the knot soon. Even though there is no confirmation on the marriage rumours, a new report suggests that a May 2020 wedding for the couple is on the cards.
Actor Kabir Bedi enjoys an immensely successful and versatile career spanning 5 decades, three continents and various media platforms. As he turns 74, we got in touch with him for a freewheeling chat.
There has been no other film that has generated as much hype and curiosity as much as Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film. Fans have wanted to see them together ever since Sara confessed to Koffee With Karan that she has a crush on Kartik. It has been finally revealed that the film is called Love Aaj Kal, the same title as the previous Imtiaz Ali film, with no modification.
