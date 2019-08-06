Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Himanshu Soni Says He's Fine Being Typecast for Playing Mythological Characters Until He's Enjoying Them

A new mythological TV show named Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary will depict Ramayan from the perspective of Luv and Kush.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Himanshu Soni Says He's Fine Being Typecast for Playing Mythological Characters Until He's Enjoying Them
Image courtesy: Himanshu Soni/ Instagram
Loading...

A new mythological TV show titled Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary is said to depict Ramayan from the perspective of Luv and Kush, the children of Lord Rama and his wife Sita. TV actor Himanshu Soni, who has earlier been part of shows like Buddha, Radha-Krishna and others, will be seen portraying the role of Lord Rama in the series, while Shivya Pathania will be seen in the role of Sita.

Soni has also played the role of Lord Shiva in Neeli Chatri Waale.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Soni opened up about his upcoming show. When asked about getting type casted for playing mythological characters, Soni said, “It takes a lot to play a divine character. If I am getting approached to play such roles, there must be a reason behind it. Why say no to it for no reason? If this leads to me being typecast, then be it. I am fine with it as long as I am enjoying playing the characters.”

Revealing more about the toughest role he has played so far, Soni says, "Playing Buddha had taken a toll on me. I remember it affected me so much that I found it very difficult to come out of that character but post that I have learnt to switch on and off as per requirement for my own sanity. I have learnt to not let any character affect me so much."

