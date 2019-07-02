Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Himesh Reshamiya Clarifies Accident Reports, Says He was Not in the Car

After the news about Himesh Reshammiya’s car’s accident made headlines, the actor has clarified in a statement that he is absolutely fine and has not been a part of the car accident.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
After the news about Himesh Reshammiya’s car’s accident made headlines, the actor has clarified in a statement that he is absolutely fine and has not been a part of the car accident, as reported earlier. Rubbishing all the reports about the said accident, Himesh said, “I was not in the car. The driver is my father’s driver, and he is fine. His foot was injured in the mishap and he is in the hospital. He will be back soon. He was hit by some other car when he came out of his own car to go to the washroom. His car was also hit from the back by the other car.”

Clarifying further, the singer-turned actor said, “I am absolutely fine. The news that I met with an accident is wrong.” According to the previous reports, the mishap took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

As per the earlier reports published by Times Now, the investigation in the matter is underway. Reshammiya’s driver Ram Ranjan, who hails from Bihar, has suffered some serious injuries and his condition is said to be critical.

A popular name in the Hindi music scene, Himesh Reshammiya has given music to some of the biggest hits in Indian Bollywood. While the singer-turned actor has given music to movies like Namaste London and Tere Naam, he has given chartbusters like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Naam Hai Tera, Tera Surroor and Aap Ki Kashish, among others.

