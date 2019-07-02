Himesh Reshamiya Clarifies Accident Reports, Says He was Not in the Car
After the news about Himesh Reshammiya’s car’s accident made headlines, the actor has clarified in a statement that he is absolutely fine and has not been a part of the car accident.
After the news about Himesh Reshammiya’s car’s accident made headlines, the actor has clarified in a statement that he is absolutely fine and has not been a part of the car accident.
After the news about Himesh Reshammiya’s car’s accident made headlines, the actor has clarified in a statement that he is absolutely fine and has not been a part of the car accident, as reported earlier. Rubbishing all the reports about the said accident, Himesh said, “I was not in the car. The driver is my father’s driver, and he is fine. His foot was injured in the mishap and he is in the hospital. He will be back soon. He was hit by some other car when he came out of his own car to go to the washroom. His car was also hit from the back by the other car.”
Clarifying further, the singer-turned actor said, “I am absolutely fine. The news that I met with an accident is wrong.” According to the previous reports, the mishap took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
As per the earlier reports published by Times Now, the investigation in the matter is underway. Reshammiya’s driver Ram Ranjan, who hails from Bihar, has suffered some serious injuries and his condition is said to be critical.
A popular name in the Hindi music scene, Himesh Reshammiya has given music to some of the biggest hits in Indian Bollywood. While the singer-turned actor has given music to movies like Namaste London and Tere Naam, he has given chartbusters like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Naam Hai Tera, Tera Surroor and Aap Ki Kashish, among others.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 2 - Aditi Unfiltered - Straight From The Vault
- Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets
- Battery Swapping: The Way Forward for Early Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India
- HDFC Bank Warns Customers About Fraudsters Using AnyDesk App: Here is How to Keep Your Money Secure
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s