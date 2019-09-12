Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Himesh Reshamiya on Lata Mángeshkar's Views on Ranu Mondal: Copying Doesn't Work but Inspiration is Important

Himesh Reshammiya has said netizens have misunderstood Lata Mangeshkar's views on Ranu Mondal, adding that it is important for an artiste to draw inspiration from someone.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Himesh Reshamiya on Lata Mángeshkar's Views on Ranu Mondal: Copying Doesn't Work but Inspiration is Important
Image of Ranu Mondal, Himesh Reshammiya, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya has said netizens have misunderstood Lata Mangeshkar's views on Ranu Mondal, adding that it is important for an artiste to draw inspiration from someone.

"I feel we have to see in which connotation Lata ji has made that statement. I feel when you start copying another singer then it doesn't work that well. But I also feel that taking an inspiration from someone else is really important," said Himesh, during the launch of a new song on Wednesday.

Singer Ranu Mondal also attended the event.

Himesh added: "Kumar Sanu always tells that he is inspired by Kishore Kumar. Similarly, we all are inspired by people in some way or the other. When I started singing songs in high pitch then people criticised me, terming it as nasal singing. But if you look at the international scene, it has become a common trait."

Himesh and Ranu were interacting with the media at the launch of a new song from the upcoming film "Happy Hardy And Heer". The song is titled "Teri meri kahaani", and is sung by Ranu.

Present at the event were also producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Kumar Taurani, and Himesh's wife Sonia Kapoor.

Ranu Mondal, who has now recorded three tracks for Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number "Ek pyaar ka nagma hai" at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the internet.

The video has paved the way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to a debutante playback singer in Bollywood. Melody queen Lata Mangeskhar's reaction to Ranu Mondal, stating that the internet sensation should "be original", has disappointed many fans and social media users, who feel the legendary singer could have been "more gracious".

Praising Ranu, Himesh said: "I feel Ranu ji is born with certain kind of talent and she has been inspired by Lata ji. I don't feel anybody can become a legend like Lata ji. She is the best. Ranu ji has started her own beautiful journey and I feel that people misunderstood Lata ji's statement. I feel she told Ranu ji that it's good to get inspired but you shouldn't copy anyone's voice and I don't feel that Ranu ji has copied anyone's voice."

Himesh Reshammiya is returning to the big screen with a double role in the film "Happy Hardy And Heer". In the film, Himesh plays Harpreet Singh Lamba a.k.a. Happy, who travels to Europe from Punjab with his lady love Heer, and Harshvardhan Bhatt a.k.a Hardy, a rich Gujarati businessman who completes the love triangle.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram