News18 » Movies
Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success

At a press event, Himesh Reshammiya broke down when Ranu Mondal credited the former for helping her realise her dreams. Check out the video here.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
Image of Himesh Reshammiya, Ranu Mondal, courtesy of Instagram
Himesh Reshammiya broke down during the official song launch event of his upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer as Ranu Mondal credited the former for launching her career in Bollywood. At the press conference for the launch of Teri Meri Kahani from his forthcoming feature film, Himesh found himself at a loss for words and was overcome with emotions when Ranu thanked him for his help and support.

Responding to Ranu's gesture, Himesh said, “When a child is born, we bless the child, we do everything possible to take the child’s talents ahead. But sometimes in the hustle-bustle of life, we forget about these things. When in the middle of it all, a precious talent emerges and if we help this talent grow, we feel like we are great and we’ve done it all.”

Himesh continued, “But the truth is we haven’t done anything at all. We’re but mere players, and it’s all in the hands of god. Now it’s your (the audience’s) duty to take Ranu ahead.”

Mondal responded by saying, “I thank god, yes. But I also thank you. Had you not given me the opportunity, I would not have been able to sing," reported scroll.in.

Check out the video here:

Himesh and Ranu have three songs in the former's upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. While Teri Meri Kahani has officially launched, Aadat and a recreated version of Aashiqui Mein Teri remain to be released.

It was just a few weeks ago that a video featuring Ranu, singing Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on a railway platform, went viral online.

This caught the attention of many channels and music composers, including Himesh who offered to launch her in Bollywood as a playback singer. She has even recorded an episode for the reality show Superstar Singer.

"I used to learn songs from Lata Mangeshkar. She didn't teach me but I learnt from the radio and cassettes," said Ranu in an interview with IANS earlier.

