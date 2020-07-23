Himesh Reshammiya Celebrates Lockdown Birthday with Balloons, Cake and Wife Sonia Kapoor

Himesh Reshammiya is celebrating his birthday during the lockdown with lots of balloons, cakes and his wife Sonia Kapoor. He also shared a special message for his fans.

The composer prayed for the pandemic gets over, while thanking his fans and sharing his love for them. The video began with Sonia preparing for Himesh's birthday, arranging the balloons, candles and a cake on the table. Meanwhile, Himesh comes to the camera and records his message for his fans.

The couple got married in 2018, after a long acquaintance. The wedding was a close-knit affair with just the parents of the couple and Himesh's son from his first marriage, Swayam, present on the occasion.

He has also spoken about why he feels that singers should try and compose their own songs because only then they will know the soul of their own composition. "My songs have never been in the conventional zone. They have always been different and that is why I feel it's almost impossible for someone else to perform them," he said.

He feels the understanding of the nuances of a composer's version is very rare. "For example, Arijit (Singh) has the right kind of pick up sense, but not everyone has that. I feel today's singers should try and compose their own songs because only then they will know the soul of their own composition and that'll shine through and connect with listeners," he said.

The style of working was different a few year ago, he pointed out.

"Earlier, singers and composers used to get 8 to 10 hours to jam and rehearse with the musicians. They used to interact before starting any project, but nowadays singers don't get that much time. It is a sad reality that composers today often just send a tune to the singers over WhatsApp and ask the singer to dub the song themselves. So, the process doesn't see the kind of coming together of talent, synergies and improvisations that used to be a part of the previous process," he explained.

(With inputs from IANS)