1-min read

Himesh Reshammiya Meets With Car Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Driver Reported Critical

While the investigation in the matter is currently underway, Himesh Reshammiya’s driver Ram Ranjan, who hails from Bihar, has suffered some serious injuries.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
Actor-turned-singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya has met with a car accident on Tuesday Morning. As per the details revealed by a trusted source of Times Now, the mishap took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. While the investigation in the matter is currently underway, Reshammiya’s driver Ram Ranjan, who hails from Bihar, has suffered some serious injuries. His condition is said to be critical.

Himesh Reshammiya is a popular name in the Hindi music industry and has created some of the biggest chartbusters. He has given hit songs like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Naam Hai Tera, Tera Surroor and Aap Ki Kashish, among many others. The singer also turned actor for a few Bollywood movies, including Aap Ka Surroor, Karzzzz, Khiladi 786 and The Xpose.

He is also expected to make a comeback in the films through four film announcements, which will also include the sequel of his film The Xposé titled as The Xposé Returns. He has even bought the rights to present a story based on the life of Bishnu Shrestha, an army officer.

Besides these four new films that Himesh will be announcing next month, he will also be starting the shoot of his new TV show as a judge, the promos of which are already on air.

In personal life, Himesh got married to his girlfriend Sonia Kapoor last year in May. The singer ended his 22 years of marriage with ex-wife Komal in 2017.

