Himesh Reshammiya Poses on Toes to Match Wife Sonia Kapoor's Height, Gets Brutally Trolled; Watch

A video of music composer Himesh Reshammiya has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen standing on his tippy toes while posing next to his wife Sonia Kapoor. This left the users in a split, even as they began trolling him for not accepting his personality and height.

In the viral video, Himesh was also seen holding Sonia and trying to pose on his toes. Not only this but he almost tripped once while balancing his feet to maintain the height. Himesh was wearing a print shirt, denim and white sneakers. Sonia, on the other, was seen in a glamorous white coloured pantsuit. A user wrote, “I don’t know what’s the fuss about a wife being a couple of inches taller also… tall women are hot!" While another one tweeted, “He’s literally standing on his toes just to look as tall as her."

Himesh and Sonia tied the knot on May 11, 2018, in an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and family in attendance. At the time, he had told Mid-Day, “We have been together for a long time, so marriage was a natural progression. It feels wonderful to formalise our relationship. We are both quite romantic. I’m with the woman I love, life can’t get better."

Advertisement

This is Himesh’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Komal for 22 years and the two have a son, Swayam, together. Himesh and Komal got divorced in June 2017, and speculation was rife that Sonia was responsible for their divorce. However, Komal dismissed the reports and said in a statement, “Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this. The reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swayam and our family loves Sonia just like a family member."

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.