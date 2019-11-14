Himesh Reshammiya, Ranu Mondal's New Version of Hit Song Ashiqui Mein Teri is Out

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is back with a new version of the 2006 hit song Ashiqui Mein Teri from the film China Town. This time he is joined by the Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal. Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from the film Happy Hardy and Heer was released on Thursday.

"I enjoyed every moment recreating my own chartbuster track which I had composed for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 36 China Town a decade back. Although Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 is a sure shot party anthem, there is a lot of depth and a very soulful melody attached to the song which have helped making the love story of 'Happy Hardy and Heer' timeless," said Himesh.

The film, produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and directed by Raka, will release on January 3, 2020. The Ashiqui Mein Teri was picturised on actor Upen Patel.

As for Ranu, this is her second song after Teri Meri Kahani, which became popular as well. She became an overnight internet singing star earlier this year after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen number Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on a railway platform went viral on social media.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.