Himesh Reshammiya Releases 'Terii Umeed' Sung by Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep and Arunita

Renowned singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has treated his fans with a sweet surprise. On the occasion of his birthday today, he released a song sung by two of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 - Pawandeep Kalyan and Arunita Kanjilal. A month after launching Pawandeep and Arunita in his album Moods with Melodies, the music composer roped in the two young talents to sing for his new album. On Friday, the 47-year-old announced that the soul-stirring studio version of the song, Teri Umeed sung by the Indian Idol duo is finally out.

Pawandeep and Arunita never fail to impress the audience with their melodious performances. This time around, they have made no exception. The uber talented singers have rendered the new romantic song beautifully. While unveiling a glimpse of the much anticipated song on Instagram, Himesh wrote, “Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes, terii umeed composed and written by me from the album Himesh ke dil se is out now, sung beautifully by Pawandeep Kalyan and Arunita Kanjilal. Give it all your love. Stay tuned for new updates on Surroor 2021 and moods with melodies, the album’s 2nd song.”

Ahead of launching the second song from the album, Surroor 2021, Himesh told The Times Of India, "I'm truly grateful for all the success of the songs and the love I’m receiving from all over the globe for my album, and moods with melodies and Himesh ke dil se, and my 2nd track is now gearing up for an August release, it’s been beautifully shot and I’m releasing on my birthday is also very special as it is a melody which will connect instantly and has very pure and divine energy to it. Pawandeep and Arunita who have already delivered a superb hit song."

The accomplished playback singer, music director, songwriter, producer, and actor, Himesh started his career as a music director in the 1998 film, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya starring close friend Salman Khan. The versatile artist has composed some memorable chartbusters over the years. He is currently one of the co-judges in Indian Idol 12.

