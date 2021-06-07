Himesh Reshammiya Releases the First Look of His New Album 'Surroor 2021'

Bollywood rockstar Himesh Reshammiya has some good news in store for his fans and followers. He recently took to social media to announce his third studio album titled Surroor 2021. Taking to Instagram, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne singer shared a teaser poster and a teaser video of his upcoming album that is all set to release soon. The poster features the singer’s iconic cap and mic, while the teaser features his voice with a piece of upbeat music. With this album, Himesh is all set to launch his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “Surroor 2021 the album teaser poster , lots of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️#loveyou".

Talking about his first song that will feature Himesh in his iconic cap avatar, and will also see a new face, he said, “I have been composing songs for my music label since a very long time and now the wait is over and I’m full satisfied with the content I’m going to come out with! Whether it’s my own album songs sung by me or the other melodies that I have composed for other singers are beautiful songs which are timeless and will bring melody back in a big way in an era which is full of recreation only. Even the videos being planned for other the singers are very unique and grand and they will bring out the essence of the artist completely. My music label will be for all the real music lovers and they will get to hear music which gives them relief and becomes a stress-buster in today’s testing times because good music is the biggest healer".

One of the industry’s most popular singers, Himesh has produced back-to-back blockbuster songs. His first studio album Aap Ka Surroor sold 55 million copies and went on to become the 2nd largest selling album in the world.

The singer is currently judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 alongside Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here