Himesh Reshammiya Reveals a Little-known Secret of Neha Kakkar

India’s popular singing reality show Indian Idol is returning with its new season. The show will have their old trio Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges and Aditya Narayan is also returning as the host of the show. Recently, during a virtual press conference, the three judges pulled each other’s legs and revealed some unknown facts about each other.

During the same, Himesh Reshammiya pulled Neha Kakkar’s leg and said that she keeps her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s photo on her table while judging the show. He said, “I am very excited about this season but I want to know from Neha Kakkar where is Rohu’s photo (husband Rohanpreet) which you would always have on your table while shooting for Indian Idol. Today, we are attending the virtual event press conference and I can’t find the photo, where is the photo gone?”

Neha Kakkar was quick to reply and said, “There is no need for a photo, I am shooting from home today, so he is with me in the other room.” She added Himesh and Vishal are such great judges that they don’t let the morale down of any contestant or hurt them. She said, “All three of them try our best to give the respect to the contestants that they deserve.”

Further, the host of the show Aditya Narayan asked the judges who were most difficult to please. To this, Neha replied and said, “I am very difficult to please, Main itni difficult to please hoon ke mujhe panipuri khila do I will take you ahead in the show.”

Neha Kakkar got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020. The two dated each other for three months before getting married. Since then, they have been leaving everyone gushing over their chemistry.

